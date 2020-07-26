Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $352,539.00. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $240,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,691.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 569,583 shares of company stock worth $20,020,239. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NYSE CAG opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

