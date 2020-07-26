Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

