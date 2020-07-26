Zacks: Analysts Expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will report $1.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Norfolk Southern reported earnings per share of $2.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $9.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $11.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.24.

NYSE:NSC opened at $187.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.46. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,226.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 342,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,436,000 after buying an additional 43,254 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

