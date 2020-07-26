Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,600 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Motco lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 277.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average is $104.79. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

