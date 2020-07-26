Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 132.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 102,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 152.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth $6,962,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM opened at $42.09 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

