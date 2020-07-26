Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Everbridge by 136.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after buying an additional 91,607 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter valued at $671,000.

Several brokerages have commented on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Everbridge from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $133.21 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $165.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.18 and a 200 day moving average of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $331,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,784 shares of company stock worth $11,157,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

