Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,029 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 42,616,178 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,931,000 after purchasing an additional 723,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,059,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,692,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,629,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,496,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,132 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

NYSE KGC opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

