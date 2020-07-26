Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 7,000 GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth $2,202,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GDS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 233,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GDS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDS shares. UBS Group started coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $78.15 on Friday. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $174.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

