Langley Steinert Sells 12,006 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $295,947.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,207 shares in the company, valued at $19,108,852.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, July 20th, Langley Steinert sold 16,377 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $405,658.29.

On Friday, July 17th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $291,025.44.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Langley Steinert sold 39,478 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $973,922.26.

On Monday, July 13th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $631,729.41.

On Thursday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $648,056.89.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $1,383,441.40.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,357,456.40.

On Friday, June 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $653,339.31.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,373,047.40.

On Monday, June 15th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,321,077.40.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.02. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $40.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $16,632,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 1,272.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $3,917,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $1,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.