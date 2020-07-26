Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Shares of PM opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average is $77.14. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

