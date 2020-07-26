First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised First Foundation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $718.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.50. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 21.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 41,436 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in First Foundation by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.