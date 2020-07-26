Clyde R. Moore Sells 13,000 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $458,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,537.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KR stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.