Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $284.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $294.00 to $284.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $303.75.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $272.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.28.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 35.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Biogen by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.