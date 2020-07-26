CIBC Raises Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Price Target to $75.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform spec under weight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

KL opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.84. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,456,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

