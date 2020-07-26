Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $396.26 Million

Brokerages expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to post $396.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $409.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.35 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $370.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

NYSE:EXP opened at $79.73 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 966.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.