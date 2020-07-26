$171.65 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will post $171.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.90 million and the highest is $175.74 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $302.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $726.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $509.30 million to $850.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $947.80 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.43 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 47.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 63.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $737.93 million, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.25. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

