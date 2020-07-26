Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce $243.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.42 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $245.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 564.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 883,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after acquiring an additional 750,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $17,305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 149.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 224,761 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 73.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 395,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 167,618 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,607,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,860,000 after acquiring an additional 156,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $51.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.59. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

