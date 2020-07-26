Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,680 Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 42,511 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 354.4% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 212,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $9,344,000.

BAR stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

