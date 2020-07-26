Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 772 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 263.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SCHC opened at $31.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

