Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LIND. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

LIND stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.96 million, a P/E ratio of -126.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

