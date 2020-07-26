Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 899 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 75,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,081,000.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $137.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average of $125.22. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $140.28.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.