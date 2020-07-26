Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Precigen by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Precigen by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 41,927 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Precigen by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $734.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 300.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 7,619 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $34,285.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,428 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $37,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,267 shares of company stock worth $128,179. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

