Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IGN opened at $52.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $57.43.

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

