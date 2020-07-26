Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,069 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,863,000. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,523,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Gartner by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,161,000 after acquiring an additional 473,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Gartner by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,182,000 after buying an additional 322,057 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,319,000 after buying an additional 308,441 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $124.69 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.82.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $307,305.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

