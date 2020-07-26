Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $256.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.88. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $269.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

