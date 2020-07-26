Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 102.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 816.7% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 431.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Teleflex by 32.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Teleflex by 13.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.40.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $387.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $398.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $321,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

