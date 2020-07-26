Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,991,000 after acquiring an additional 515,787 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,768,000 after acquiring an additional 655,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,845,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $235,611,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 47.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,872,000 after acquiring an additional 651,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Republic Services stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average is $85.37. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

