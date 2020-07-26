Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 233,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 156,927 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.25. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

