Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 82,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Liberty Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 505,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Liberty Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 119,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $80,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $124,448.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,043.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $501,377. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $26.70 to $30.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

