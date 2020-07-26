Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VF by 198.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in VF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in VF by 37.3% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the first quarter worth $43,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

