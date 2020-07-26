Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $421,000 in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 13.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,040,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 729,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 142,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,148,000 after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 27.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,653,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 574,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 39.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,424,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,887,000 after acquiring an additional 688,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $869,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $459,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,300 shares of company stock worth $2,332,972 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Dropbox Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,067.50, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

