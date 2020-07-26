Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $4,984,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

HEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 37.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

