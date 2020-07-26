Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 22,825 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,825 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 546,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AXA increased its position in Marathon Oil by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 663,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 457,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,612,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,517,000 after buying an additional 158,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

Shares of MRO opened at $5.72 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

