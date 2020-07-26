American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,711,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,258,000 after buying an additional 114,673 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 54.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,547,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,181,000 after buying an additional 1,597,828 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,448,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,447,000 after buying an additional 238,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 147,661 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.05.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

