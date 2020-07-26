Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in L Brands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.

LB opened at $19.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.22. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $26.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.