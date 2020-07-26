Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 311,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 84,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,020 shares of company stock worth $11,099,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.