Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $437,000 in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WTM opened at $878.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $877.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $957.93. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $629.21 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2,832.87 and a beta of 0.51.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.