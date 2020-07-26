Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $437,000 in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTM opened at $878.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $877.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $957.93. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $629.21 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2,832.87 and a beta of 0.51.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

