Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $14,574,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CXP stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.