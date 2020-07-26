Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,612 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.1% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $4,814,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 542,000 shares of company stock worth $16,977,620 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $45.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.