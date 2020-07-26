Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,520,000 after purchasing an additional 192,425 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after buying an additional 6,843,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $577,518,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,123,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,787,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,778,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,305,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,869.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.52.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

