Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 19.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Global Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 186,687 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 7.0% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,782,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $172.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.19. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $281,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,898.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.