Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMAB. ValuEngine raised I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

IMAB stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

