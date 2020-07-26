Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 95,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,421. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $33.39 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FNF. Compass Point downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.