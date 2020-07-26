Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 97.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 753.1% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 117.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 58.4% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 114,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,311 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 49.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the second quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Loop Capital cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Xerox stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

