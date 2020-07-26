Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CFO Robert A. Milligan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,535. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.76 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

