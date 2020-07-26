Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 3,686 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,850,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after buying an additional 427,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 255,555 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,457 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,241 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.84.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.30. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $138.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.