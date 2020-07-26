FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 19,949 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 412,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,124,000 after acquiring an additional 107,735 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.9% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BofA Securities raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

