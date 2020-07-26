FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,147 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCF National Bank grew its position in Equity Residential by 20.7% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,805,000 after purchasing an additional 276,630 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Equity Residential by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 411,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,365,000 after buying an additional 60,569 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Argus dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.47. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

