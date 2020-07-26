FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Raymond James by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 143.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

In other news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.38. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.