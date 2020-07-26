FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,423,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in PPL by 27.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PPL by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,351 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,234,000 after buying an additional 2,631,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

